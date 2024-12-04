Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $669.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.02 and a 52-week high of $675.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $61,043,370. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

