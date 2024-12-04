Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $29.61 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10,610.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,627 shares during the period. Qiagen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,103,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $12,463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 278,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

