Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $7.29 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 247,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,993 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 101,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,001,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after buying an additional 998,123 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 438,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 410,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

