Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,879 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94,573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AAL opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.