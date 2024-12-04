Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $141,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,258.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $950.93 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,340.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.46.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

