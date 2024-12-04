Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

