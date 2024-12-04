Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,325 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 365,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

