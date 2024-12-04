Point72 Italy S.r.l. Acquires New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,047,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 14.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.