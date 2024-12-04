Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,400 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 98.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,214.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,104.48 and a twelve month high of $5,258.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,642.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,114.85.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

