Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Decreases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,247 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:EDU opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

