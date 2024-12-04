Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,134.76. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,848,231.15. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,511 shares of company stock valued at $28,996,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

