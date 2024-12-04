Port Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.12 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.06.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

