Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 122,770 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,770 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of OrthoPediatrics worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 268.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 179,803 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 195.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $634.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

