Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 273,212 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,212 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices comprises about 1.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 3.28% of Avid Bioservices worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,862.65. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $785.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

