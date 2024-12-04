Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 177.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,605 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 693.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 714,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 624,289 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 386,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 189,247 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 181,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mama’s Creations

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

