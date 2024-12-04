Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.
Insider Transactions at Warby Parker
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.
Get Our Latest Report on Warby Parker
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gelsinger Gone: What Intel’s Big Move Means for INTC Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Seize the Opportunity as AMD Powers AI Innovation
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.