Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. This represents a 69.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 over the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

