Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,037,760 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,760 shares during the period. Zeta Global accounts for about 8.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $48,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,854.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $9,955,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.3 %

ZETA stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

