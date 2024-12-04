Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

PRE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 42,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.18. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 191.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

