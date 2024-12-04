Prentice Capital Management LP Acquires 30,106 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,751 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the quarter. Groupon accounts for 4.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 112.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.72. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GRPN

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.