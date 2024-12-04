ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 8,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.