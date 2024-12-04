ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 10599740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
