ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 10599740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

