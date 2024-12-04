PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie Sells 10,306 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $200.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

