PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.78 and last traded at $201.96, with a volume of 226296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.20.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in PTC by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PTC by 767.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 586,443 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 66.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after buying an additional 310,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

