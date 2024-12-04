Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,489 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Cameco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 20,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 472,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.