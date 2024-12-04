Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,327 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.