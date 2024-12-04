Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

