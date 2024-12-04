Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Uniti Group worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.