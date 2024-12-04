Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

FDS opened at $485.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.79 and its 200-day moving average is $437.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

