Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.50 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 161,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $13,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

