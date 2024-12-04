Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.