Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,600 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,036 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HMN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

