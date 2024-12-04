Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

