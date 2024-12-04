Q3 Earnings Forecast for Symbotic Issued By Northland Capmk

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SYM opened at $25.50 on Monday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $47,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,920. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Symbotic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

