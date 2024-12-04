Q4 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Copper Issued By Cormark

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.77.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,254 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

