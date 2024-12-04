Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CI Financial (CIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently:

11/26/2024 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

11/26/2024 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$31.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

11/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$32.00.

11/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

11/18/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$21.00 to C$28.00.

11/15/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

11/15/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00.

11/15/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

11/1/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 631,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

