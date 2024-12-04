Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) and Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Financial Analysis

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis 0.75% 9.07% 2.65% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Vestis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis $2.81 billion 0.77 $20.97 million $0.16 102.48 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vestis has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Vestis has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 1 7 2 0 2.10 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vestis currently has a consensus price target of $16.91, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Vestis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vestis is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Summary

Vestis beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

