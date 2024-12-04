Request (REQ) Price Up 25.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Request has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $111.91 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00010307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,048.53 or 0.99609052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00013568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,291,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,641.11691738 with 769,291,230.8212921 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14176059 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,514,071.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

