Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Airlines (UAL)

11/26/2024 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/26/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

