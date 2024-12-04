Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently:

12/3/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$138.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$160.00.

11/22/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$154.00.

11/20/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$149.00.

10/15/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock traded down C$7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,728. The stock has a market cap of C$39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

