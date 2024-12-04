Reviewing Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) & Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,213.56%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.26 million ($1.11) -1.06 Akebia Therapeutics $194.62 million 2.29 -$51.92 million ($0.23) -8.87

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reviva Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -252.53% Akebia Therapeutics -27.07% N/A -20.57%

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Akebia Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients. It offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. The company’s product pipeline includes AKB-9090, a drug targeting critical-care indications; and AKB-10108, a drug targeting conditions related to premature birth. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

