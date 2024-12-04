Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,405 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Relx by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.3 %

RELX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.