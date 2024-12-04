Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 175 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in WEX by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 134,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WEX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,237,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WEX by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

