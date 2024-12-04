Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.46 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of -177.23 and a beta of 3.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Maxim Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.