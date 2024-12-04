Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $69.03. Approximately 1,540,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,397,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 9.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,550 shares of company stock worth $6,621,873 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.