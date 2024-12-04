Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to “Hold”

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IBDRY opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

