RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

