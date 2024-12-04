Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,250. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RBRK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. 2,269,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,998. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $35,359,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 302.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

