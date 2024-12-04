Sapphire One Day Volume Reaches $316.95 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $316.95 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.67 or 0.03968093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00016461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,978,507,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,829,321 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.