Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Zumiez’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 83.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 315.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

