Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for Genesco Q4 Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

NYSE GCO opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of -526.85 and a beta of 2.47. Genesco has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 477,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

